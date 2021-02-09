Waterhouse Demo Version
An abandoned tape recorder, odd noises from a basement and finally – a discarded clown’s mask. Strange things are happening here around this mysterious "Waterhouse". Is someone secretly conducting illegal experiments on human beings?
Little Demo Version of https://novel-games.itch.io/shadows-by-the-waterhouse-major-version (english / deutsch, with playable pieces of both chapters)
Spiele Ausschnitte beider Kapitel der Waterhouse Major Version
|Updated
|1 day ago
|Published
|9 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows
|Author
|novel games
|Genre
|Adventure, Visual Novel
|Tags
|2D, Atmospheric, demo, Detective, dystopic, First-Person, Narrative, Point & Click, Psychological Horror
