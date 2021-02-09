A downloadable game for Windows

An abandoned tape recorder, odd noises from a basement and finally – a discarded clown’s mask.  Strange things are happening here around this mysterious "Waterhouse". Is someone secretly conducting illegal experiments on human beings?

Little Demo Version of https://novel-games.itch.io/shadows-by-the-waterhouse-major-version (english / deutsch, with playable pieces of both chapters)

Spiele Ausschnitte beider Kapitel der Waterhouse Major Version

Updated 1 day ago
Published 9 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows
Authornovel games
GenreAdventure, Visual Novel
Tags2D, Atmospheric, demo, Detective, dystopic, First-Person, Narrative, Point & Click, Psychological Horror

